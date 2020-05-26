The mother of the Governor and wife of the first lawyer in northern Nigeria, Alhaja Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, a philanthropist and founder of the Raliat Foundation, will be 90 on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, President Buhari commended the celebrant for ”bringing happiness and joy to so many people within and around her community”.

He prayed to Allah to grant her many years of service to the family, her community and the nation.