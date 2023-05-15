The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’re proud of you  —  Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking cooking record

Bayo Wahab

President Muhammadu Buhari described Hilda Baci as a cultural icon.

Hilda Baci has surpassed the current World Record
Hilda Baci has surpassed the current World Record

Recommended articles

Baci started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on Thursday, May 11 at the Amore Gardens.

As of 7:46 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, she has cooked for 87 hours and 46 minutes and thus broke the record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.

Congratulating the 27-year-old, President Buhari in a series of tweets said Baci has placed Nigeria in the global spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing her as a cultural icon, the president said Baci’s ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian foods.

“I share the immense joy of all Nigerians as Hilda Bassey Effiong (Hilda Baci) makes history by breaking the world record for longest cooking marathon. A great day for Nigeria. We’re all very proud of what she has personally accomplished — and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight, Buhari said.

“Hilda’s drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food. She is now a cultural icon, and I believe that this feat will inspire many more young people, in Nigeria and beyond, to follow in her footsteps”.

Meanwhile, the Guinness World Records via its official Twitter handle has announced that Baci’s world record attempt would be officially confirmed after reviewing the evidence for the feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baci intends to cook till 4 pm on Monday to reach her record goal of 96 hours.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re proud of you  —  Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking cooking record

We’re proud of you  —  Buhari celebrates Hilda Baci for breaking cooking record

World Bank director, Chaudhuri backs Nigeria's $800m loan amid criticism

World Bank director, Chaudhuri backs Nigeria's $800m loan amid criticism

Seun Kuti arrested after turning himself in at Lagos police command

Seun Kuti arrested after turning himself in at Lagos police command

Tinubu won’t govern from abroad, Onanuga assures Nigerians

Tinubu won’t govern from abroad, Onanuga assures Nigerians

Sanwo-Olu wants Akpabio as Nigeria's next senate president

Sanwo-Olu wants Akpabio as Nigeria's next senate president

Alex Otti's team declares 7-day fasting and prayer for Abia

Alex Otti's team declares 7-day fasting and prayer for Abia

Bode George explains why he rejected request to visit Tinubu

Bode George explains why he rejected request to visit Tinubu

PDP declares 7-day fast for Atiku's victory at tribunal

PDP declares 7-day fast for Atiku's victory at tribunal

May 29: Presidency not aware of study leave approval for Emefiele

May 29: Presidency not aware of study leave approval for Emefiele

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth