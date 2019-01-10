President Muhammadu Buhari who was once a subject of a fabricated story claiming that he is a clone, has called for factual reporting only.

He recognizes via Twitter on Thursday, January 10, 2019, the importance of journalism to the Nigerian society -- a reason why the information disseminated by the press must be accurate all the time.

"Journalism is a very important part of our society and our democracy; it should be credible and based on facts at all times," the president says.

Fake news able to inspire World War III

At a conference organized by the BBC News on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, were able to learn ways to combat the existence of untrustworthy information.

The event was attended by Nobel Prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka, who thinks fake news can start a war capable of expanding across the globe.

A strict punishment for peddlers of phony news can help in discouraging the act. Having access to data and cheap smartphones have made it easy for the manipulators to operate.

Only a firm hand can uproot the problem according to Soyinka -- such as a jail term.

“We need to accept the fact that fake news is real and it should be treated as a crime. There are already existing laws to prosecute offenders of fake news in the country."