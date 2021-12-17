Buhari can't wait to get back to his cows when he leaves Aso Rock in 2023

The president has in the past been vocal that his retirement plan is to go back to his livestock farm in his native Daura, Katsina State.

He repeated it on Friday, December 17, 2021 during a brief ceremony to celebrate his 79th birthday in Istanbul, Turkey.

"I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, to go home to take charge of my farm.

"Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the constitution," he said to the Nigerian delegation attending a partnership summit in Turkey.

The president was presented with a cake decorated in Nigeria's national colours, in a brief ceremony that had ministers and other top government officials in attendance.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Ambassador of Nigeria to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, commended the former military ruler for doing great work for Nigeria.

"Minister Onyeama noted in particular that the President continues to have a good run with his health, getting better and more active with time," an official Presidency statement read.