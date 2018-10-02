Pulse.ng logo
Buhari cancels FEC meeting for "on-going political activities"

The meeting was cancelled to allow council members participate in ongoing political activities.

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled this week's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that was previously scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, October 2, he said the meeting was cancelled to allow council members participate in ongoing political activities.

"The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place tomorrow. This is informed by on-going political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation," the statement read.

The FEC meeting is a weekly meeting, held on Wednesdays, that's headed by the president and attended by the vice president and cabinet ministers.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

