Buhari can’t be trusted to implement the new minimum wage – Atiku

Buhari can’t be trusted to implement new minimum wage – Atiku

Abubakar also said that the President does not have the political will to implement the new minimum wage.

  Published:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that President Buhari cannot be trusted to implement the new minimum wage. play

Atiku Abubakar

(The Guardian)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that President Buhari cannot be trusted to implement the new minimum wage.

Abubakar also said that the President does not have the political will to implement the new minimum wage.

The new minimum wage report was submitted to Buhari by the chairman of the committee, Amal Pepple at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the PDP Presidential candidate said ”Our attention has been drawn to a statement from the Presidency denying President Buhari’s earlier pledge to pay the new minimum wage of ₦30,000 agreed with the Nigerian Labour Congress and other labour affiliates in a signed communiqué.

”This approbation and reprobation is characteristic of the Buhari administration and is evidence of the lack of leadership at the very top that is putting our economy in peril.

”Just two weeks ago, two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and UBS, pulled out of Nigeria citing lack of policy stability as their reason. This same reason was given by Procter and Gamble when they pulled out last year. In the span of the three years that this administration has been in office, more than 500 companies have pulled out of Nigeria for similar reasons. Nigeria under President Buhari has become synonymous with policy flip-flopping.

ALSO READ: 8 things Buhari said while receiving the new minimum wage report

”A government is only as reliable as its word and if its word is not reliable then nothing else about the government will be stable. This is why Nigeria suffered from a recession under this administration and is right now at risk of another recession.

”At the risk of repeating ourselves, we urge the Buhari administration to note that Nigerian workers are the goose that lays the golden egg that top members of this government are enjoying to the detriment of those laying the egg.”

Atiku Abubakar had earlier commended the Federal Government for agreeing to pay N30,000 minimum wage.

