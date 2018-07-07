Pulse.ng logo
Buhari calls Turkish President Erdogan, congratulates him on victory

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

  Published: 2018-07-07
Shugaba Buhari ya Ziyarci Erdogan a fadar sa play

Shugaba Buhari ya Ziyarci Erdogan a fadar sa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Mr Recep Erdogan, via telephone, and congratulated him over his re-election.

The presidential aide stated that Buhari in the telephone conversation with Erdogan said he looked forward to the strengthening of relations between Nigeria and Turkey.

President Buhari expressed the hope that the results of the recently held elections would strengthen democracy and lead Turkey towards more economic prosperity.

He also welcomed his invitation to the July 9 inauguration but regretted his inability to be personally present.

He told the Turkish President that he would be sending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Muhammed Bello to represent him.

Shehu observed that Presidents Buhari and Erdogan had enjoyed a great relationship and had met a number of times since their coming into office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports President Erdogan emerged winner of the June 25 Turkish presidential election with 52.5 per cent of the total votes cast during the exercise.

Erdogan’s closest challenger, Muharrem Ince, who got 31per cent, had since conceded defeat.

