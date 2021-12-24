Buhari calls for cooperation among elites in tackling Nigeria’s challenges

The president during the visit to Borno inaugurated Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi Distance Learning Centre and International Conference Hall at the University of Maiduguri and some state projects.

He said the elites owe it to the people to inform, guide and shape opinions since they had more access and knowledge on the economy.

“What our country needs now is the continued cooperation of the elites. They know the problem of the nation.

“It is good that they educate the less informed about the realities,” he said.

The president noted that there was a need to be more careful in assessing the performance of the administration and it should be relative to the time and resources available.

“On our three targets, we should look at where we were when we came in and where we are now in relation to time and resources,” he said.

The president noted that in spite of a drop in production output and price of crude oil, the administration utilised what was available to make a difference on security and the economy.

The president assured Nigerians that his administration will use the remaining period to consolidate on efforts in restoring peace and improving the economy.

“For the period remaining, we will keep doing our best especially in infrastructure so that those who will come after us will not have cause to complain,” he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Babagana Zulum expressed appreciation that the president was visiting the state for a second time in less than six months to commission developmental projects.

He said the people of Borno were enjoying gradual return of peace, which enabled many to return to their homes and farms, with a commendable turnout in harvest in 2021.

The governor thanked the military as well as paramilitary and the Civilian JTF for their efforts in restoring order to the state.

Zulum also appreciated the interventions of the president, particularly in housing and energy, which included the 50 megawatts NNPC project to improve power supply in the state.

“May Allah give the president wisdom and fortitude to carry on with the good works. We remain eternally grateful,” he said.

In his remarks, the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El Kanemi, said the state had started experiencing a new lease of peace, with many people returning to their farms and businesses.