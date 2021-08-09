RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari calls Erdogan, expresses sympathy over wildfire incident in Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari has originated telephone call to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan to convey the sympathies of the government and people of Nigeria over wildfire incident in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Muhammadu Buhari
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wildfire ravaged vast territories, torching houses, farmland, wildlife and humans in several places in the country last week.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the Nigerian leader expressed condolences over attendant losses of lives and property as a result of the incident.

While recalling the fraternal relations between Nigeria and Turkey, President Buhari, in the telephone call, prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

The presidential aide quoted the president as saying: “I wish to express the solidarity of the Government and people of Nigeria with the Government and people of Turkey at this critical trying time.

”I offer the readiness of Nigeria to extend its modest support in any manner that may be required by Turkey.”

President Buhari extolled the heroic response by Turkish emergency teams and the exemplary leadership of President Erdoğan in handling the disaster.

He assured Erdoğan of Nigeria’s commitment to sustained progress in her bilateral relations with Turkey.

