Buhari breaks fast with Niger President Bazoum

The visiting president and his delegation arrived at 6.45 p.m, and he was received by Buhari at the State House Mosque, where they prayed together before proceeding to the Banquet Hall.

Buhari had earlier in the day in his office met with the Nigerien leader, who was on his first international trip after inauguration on April 2.

Pulse Nigeria

The two sub-regional leaders had discussed issues of mutual interest, including security and economy.

Some top officials of the Nigerian government at the dinner included Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; retired. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence; and Timipre Silver, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Others were the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i; and Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

