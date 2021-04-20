RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari breaks fast with Niger President Bazoum

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, to a Ramadan Iftar dinner (breaking of fast) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari breaks his Ramadan fast with Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum. [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Iftar dinner was meant to share blessings of Ramadan while promoting harmony and mutual understanding between Nigeria and Republic of Niger.

The visiting president and his delegation arrived at 6.45 p.m, and he was received by Buhari at the State House Mosque, where they prayed together before proceeding to the Banquet Hall.

Buhari had earlier in the day in his office met with the Nigerien leader, who was on his first international trip after inauguration on April 2.

The two sub-regional leaders had discussed issues of mutual interest, including security and economy.

Some top officials of the Nigerian government at the dinner included Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; retired. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence; and Timipre Silver, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Others were the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i; and Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

On the entourage of Bazoum were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassoumi Massasoit; Deputy Chief of Staff, Djibo Daouda; and Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria, Alat Migaskia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

