Buhari sends congratulatory message to Senegal on AFCON victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked outgoing Ambassador of Senegal, Babacar Ndiaye to convey congratulations of Nigeria to President Macky Sall on victory of the Teranga Lions at the just concluded AFCON.

Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after the sides couldn’t be separated over 120 minutes of scoreless football.

At a farewell audience with Ndiaye at State House, Abuja, on Thursday, Buhari jocularly told Ndiaye: “I’m sending the congratulations reluctantly, because our own country got beaten in the tournament.’’

He lauded the ambassador for a successful tour of duty in Nigeria, which lasted almost four years, and observed that “our relationship is very strong. I congratulate your President for keeping the country together.

“Please extend my best wishes to him.”

President Buhari also wished the outgoing Ambassador success in his next tour of duty.

Ndiaye said Nigeria was like a second home to him, having first served in the consular section of his Embassy, before he came back as Ambassador for almost four years.

“Thanks for the success of my term. I will always have good memories of Nigeria,” he said.

