Buhari sends congratulatory message to Senegal on AFCON victory

At a farewell audience with Ndiaye at State House, Abuja, on Thursday, Buhari jocularly told Ndiaye: “I’m sending the congratulations reluctantly, because our own country got beaten in the tournament.’’

He lauded the ambassador for a successful tour of duty in Nigeria, which lasted almost four years, and observed that “our relationship is very strong. I congratulate your President for keeping the country together.

“Please extend my best wishes to him.”

President Buhari also wished the outgoing Ambassador success in his next tour of duty.

Ndiaye said Nigeria was like a second home to him, having first served in the consular section of his Embassy, before he came back as Ambassador for almost four years.