A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the president made the commendation at a farewell audience with the outgoing Iranian Ambassador, Morteza Rahimi Zarchi, at the State House, Abuja.

While recalling his visits to Iran as Oil Minister in the 1970s, and as a civilian President, the Nigerian Leader noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran had recorded phenomenal growth, even as a developing country.

President Buhari wished the Ambassador, who spent about four years in Nigeria, greater successes in his future endeavours.

Amb. Zarchi said his tour of duty was “very successful,” describing Nigeria as a “strong country in Africa” with bright prospects for the future.

He commended President Buhari for strides in the war against corruption, and revival of the economy.

On the fight against insurgency, the Ambassador said Iran had a lot of experiences to share with Nigeria, and believed that the terror war would eventually be won.