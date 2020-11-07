The president urged Nigerians to bear with his administration saying his government is dedicated to serving the people.

He made the appeal on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, at a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, youths, students, organised labour, market women and other stakeholders on the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

The meeting hosted by Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed was also attended by the State Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.

In the speech delivered by Lai on behalf of Buhari, the president said his administration has been doing a lot to touch lives, adding that his government has the interest of the youths and the people in general at heart.

The president his administration was contained by dwindling resources as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which affected global economy.

He said, “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.

“In the first instance, what we have is less than 60 per cent of the revenue that was available to other governments that came before us.

“We all know what we suffered during COVID-19, and as we are just trying to recover from this we also faced another crisis.

“We appeal that you should please assist the government and be patient.

“This government is dedicated to serving the people and we will continue to try our best to do so.

“I thank you all for your perseverance, understanding and patience.”

President Buhari said his administration has many initiatives targeted at creating jobs for the youths and alleviating poverty among women and vulnerable groups.

He said some of the initiatives targeted at the youths include N-Power, N-Tech, N-Agro, adding that hundreds of thousands of Nigerian youths have benefitted from the initiatives.

The President also listed FARMERMONI, TRADERMONI and MARKETMONI as some of the initiatives through which millions of Nigerian women and traders have been empowered.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor AbdulRazaq thanked the President for directing the minister to interact with the people at the state level.