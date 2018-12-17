President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to give him more time in the Presidential Villa to set the nation on the right course.

The president made this plea while speaking after a special parade organised in his honour by the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army to celebrate his 76th birthday in Abuja on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Noting that Nigeria was in a bad shape when he was inaugurated in 2015, the president said Nigerians need to understand his intentions to make the nation prosperous.

He said, "Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time.

"We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we were able to do from the time we came in to now with the resources available to us."

The 76-year-old is seeking re-election in the 2019 presidential election with former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) his biggest obstacle.

Other presidential candidates include Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.