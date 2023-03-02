Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

Buhari was received on arrival by Gov. Babagana Zulum, members of National and State Houses of Assembly, and some top government officials.

Other dignitaries that received the president were the Theartre Commander, North East Operation Hadin (OPHK), Maj.- Gen. Ibrahim Ali, Heads of security agencies, community and religious leaders.

NAN reports that the president is expected to inaugurate the new 50 megawatts Maiduguri Gas Power plant constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

He will also commission the Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Sanda Kyari, Lafiya and Mogoram Roads, before proceeding to the Maiduguri Monday Market gutted by fire recently.

Buhari would be conducted round the scene by the General Manager of the market, Mustapha Loskorima.