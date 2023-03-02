ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri as part his one-day official visit to Borno to inaugurate a 50-Megawatts Power Plant and other viable projects executed by the state government.

buhari-jets-out (VanguardNGR)
buhari-jets-out (VanguardNGR)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport on Thursday at about 11.10 a.m.

Recommended articles

Buhari was received on arrival by Gov. Babagana Zulum, members of National and State Houses of Assembly, and some top government officials.

Other dignitaries that received the president were the Theartre Commander, North East Operation Hadin (OPHK), Maj.- Gen. Ibrahim Ali, Heads of security agencies, community and religious leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the president is expected to inaugurate the new 50 megawatts Maiduguri Gas Power plant constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

He will also commission the Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Sanda Kyari, Lafiya and Mogoram Roads, before proceeding to the Maiduguri Monday Market gutted by fire recently.

Buhari would be conducted round the scene by the General Manager of the market, Mustapha Loskorima.

Tthe President will also inaugurate the Cancer Center at the University of Maiduguri and the newly constructed Tashan Bama Motor Park, consisting of 475 shops and an administrative complex.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi says Tinubu's reconciliation move won't stop him from going to court

Obi says Tinubu's reconciliation move won't stop him from going to court

Fayose believes 2023 presidential election was not rigged in any way

Fayose believes 2023 presidential election was not rigged in any way

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

Buhari begins 1-day working visit to Maiduguri

UK congratulates President-elect Tinubu

UK congratulates President-elect Tinubu

Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

Buhari salutes Pastor Adeboye at 81

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others

Tinubu, the master strategist, would definitely turn things around in Nigeria – Eneukwu

Tinubu, the master strategist, would definitely turn things around in Nigeria – Eneukwu

Tinubu’s victory, a win for democracy – Matawalle

Tinubu’s victory, a win for democracy – Matawalle

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS.

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS