President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday barred all ministers and heads of federal agencies from travelling abroad pending their defence of the 2020 budget before the National Assembly.

A statement issued in Abuja by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the order was with immediate effect.

“The suspension of such travels will enable functionaries and agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill,” the statement said.

It however said that ministers who had already secured approval to travel “are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr President after confirming the schedule of appearances with the relevant committees of the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence.”