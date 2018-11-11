Pulse.ng logo
Buhari attends Heads of State dinner in France

This was made known via the presidency’s Twitter handle on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Buhari attends Heads of State dinner in France play

Buhari at a dinner held in honour of Heads of State who attended the Peace Forum in France

President Buhari is currently in France for the Peace Forum.

The forum will take place from November 11 – November 13, 2018.

Heads of State who attended the event were treated to a dinner on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

play Buhari at a dinner held in honour of Heads of State who attended the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

 

This was made known via the presidency’s Twitter handle @NGRPresident on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

ALSO READ: Buhari, Tinubu, others to meet over bribery allegations against Oshiomhole

Speaking to newsmen shortly after Buhari arrived France on Saturday, Femi Adesina said that the President will be joining world leaders to proffer a lasting solution to violence in all forms.

play Buhari at a dinner held in honour of Heads of State who attended the Peace Forum in France (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

 

The President is also expected to have a meeting with members of the Nigerian community in France before his departure.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Advertisement