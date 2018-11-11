Buhari attends Heads of State dinner in France

news

President Buhari is currently in France for the Peace Forum.

The forum will take place from November 11 – November 13, 2018.

Heads of State who attended the event were treated to a dinner on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

This was made known via the presidency’s Twitter handle @NGRPresident on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after Buhari arrived France on Saturday, Femi Adesina said that the President will be joining world leaders to proffer a lasting solution to violence in all forms.

The President is also expected to have a meeting with members of the Nigerian community in France before his departure.