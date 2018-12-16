Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari at 76: Akeredolu solicits Nigerians’ support for better service

Buhari at 76: Akeredolu solicits Nigerians’ support for better service

The governor made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Sunday by Olusegun Ajiboye, his Chief Press Secretary.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play Buhari at 76: Akeredolu solicits Nigerians’ support for better service

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sought the support and prayers of Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him to serve the country better.

The governor made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Sunday by Olusegun Ajiboye, his Chief Press Secretary.

Ajiboye stated that “the governor joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76th birthday.

“Akeredolu also congratulates Nigerians for having Buhari as president at this difficult time.”

He expressed confidence that the president was celebrating his 76th birthday with calmness, love and robust service to his fatherland.

He said the president’s commitment to the development of Nigeria as the largest black African nation was increasingly yielding the expected results.

“I am soliciting more Nigerians’ support and prayers for the President to enable him to serve the country better,” he said.

Born on Dec.  17, 1942 in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari is a retired major general in the Nigerian Army and previously served as the nation’s head of state from Dec. 31, 1983 to Aug. 27, 1985.

He attended U.S. Army War College (1979–1980), Defence Services Staff College (1973–1974), Mons Officer Cadet School (1962–1963) and Nigerian Defence Academy (1961–1962).

Buhari, GCFR, is a politician currently serving as President of Nigeria, in office since 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2018: Top 5 corruption stories in Nigeriabullet
2 Senator Akpabio’s wife reportedly causes chaos during Aisha Buhari’s...bullet
3 Police uncover fake drugs factory, arrest 4 in Lagosbullet

Related Articles

Buhari at 76Buhari at 76: NANS felicitates with President, calls for cabinet reshuffle
NASS workers to shutdown assembly operations from Monday
Osinbajo extols Ahmadiyya Muslim movement for upholding peace, unity
African leaders renew commitment to fight Boko Haram, resolve to engage community leaders
Aisha Buhari restates commitment to poverty alleviation among women, youths
Buhari at 76: Babangida Salutes President as he celebrates his Birthday
Buhari at 76: A Dozen Reasons for President’s re-election – by Garba Shehu
Charlyboy weds wife in church after 40 years
2019 Nigerian Presidential Election Forum at University of Cambridge Union, United Kingdom
PDP reacts to allegation that it hired Russian hacker to compromise INEC servers

Local

Present Buhari’s WAEC certificate – PDP tells Presidency
Buhari at 76: Lawmaker salutes President
Nigerians on Twitter react to President Buhari's clone rumours
Buhari at 76Buhari at 76: NANS felicitates with President, calls for cabinet reshuffle
National Association of Nigerian Students rejects proposed tuition fees increase
NANS demands prosecution of alleged killer of police officer in Ogun
FRSC boss wants to increase traffic fines by at least 800%
FRSC mourns Anambra Sector Commander
X
Advertisement