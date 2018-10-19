Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured ambassadors in Nigeria of continued support and ease of access to ensure improved relations and shared benefits for both countries.

The President gave the assurance when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and High Commissioner of Bangladesh at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The President told the Saudi Arabian envoy, Adnan Bin Mahmoud Bin Muhammad Bostasi, that Nigeria was particularly delighted with the support it had received from the country on security and economic issues.

He noted with delight that the immigration and logistic challenges encountered by pilgrims were significantly smoothened.

He, therefore, commended the country for creating a more enabling environment for pilgrims in 2018.

“I have written a letter to His Majesty suggesting the creation of more bio-metric capturing centres so that Nigerians, who travel for Hajj in thousands, will find the experience easier.

“I appreciate His Majesty’s large-heartedness in accommodating pilgrims from all the over the world, and do extend our deep gratitude for all the hospitality,’’ he said.

The President said the economic and trade relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia had expanded over the years, describing the historical alliance between both countries as “nostalgic’’.

The president also commended the growing trade relations with Turkey and the historical relevance of the country to the world, assuring the ambassador that his government would support efforts for a deeper and richer relationship.

While receiving the Letter of credence from the High Commissioner of the Peoples’ Republic of Bangladesh, E.M.D. Shameem Ahsan, Buhari said Nigeria had a lot to learn from Bangladesh on agriculture, noting that the partnership had already started.

In his remarks, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador said his government had started work on increasing registration offices for pilgrims and easing the immigration processes.

“We are working on improving the offices. It is a very big project.

“We are looking at concluding immigration issues from the take-off points like Kano and Abuja so that pilgrims can arrive in Saudi Arabia and move straight to the mosque,’’ he added.

He said Nigeria and Saudi Arabia share the same vision of ending terrorism and fighting corruption.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh said his country’s population of 160 million people had largely remained “self-sufficient’’ in feeding, adding that the experience on self-reliance on agriculture can be shared with Nigeria.

The Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Melih Ulueren, congratulated President Buhari for Nigeria’s robust statement at the United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA), which captured the burning issues of migration and need to restructure UN.