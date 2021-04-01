President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Abdullahi as substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who confirm this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Abdullahi had been acting in that capacity.

Adesina said the president made the request pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

In the letter, dated April 1, 2021, President Buhari urged the Senate to do the confirmation, “in the usual expeditious manner.”