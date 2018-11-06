Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abike Dabiri as CEO, Diaspora Commission

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm Mrs Abike Dabiri, as Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Diaspora Commission.

The request was contained in a letter dated Oct. 24 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Saraki read the letter at plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, Buhari said the request was in compliance with Section 2(1) of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (Establishment) Act, 2017.

In a similar development, Buhari urged the Senate to substitute Chief Olabode Mustapha with Mrs Ronke Sokefun as Chairman, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

In a letter dated Oct. 28 and addressed to Saraki, the president asked the senate to disregard an earlier letter requesting the confirmation of Mustapha.

ALSO READ: Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri

He requested that Sokefun be confirmed alongside other members whose names were earlier forwarded to the Senate.

“I now write to inform you of my decision to substitute Chief Olabode Akeem Mustapha with Mrs Ronke Sokefun as the Chairman of the Governing Board, ” the letter stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari had in a letter dated March 27 requested the senate to confirm Mustapha.