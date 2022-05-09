Buhari asks military to end killings as bandits gun down over 90 villagers in Zamfara

Buhari said the days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished should not be allowed to return.

The President said this in a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, following the killings of 40 people in Sabon Garin Damri and 56 in Kalahe village last week.

According to Daily Trust, residents said the gunmen who arrived at Sabon Garin Damri on motorcycles fired at people and also razed down a hospital in the village.

“In Sabon Garin Damri, they killed at least 26. Thereafter, the armed men moved to Kalahe village and killed more than 10 persons there. In between these two communities, at least 40 bodies were recovered,” a resident identified as Aminu Yusuf, told the newspaper.

At least 43 persons killed in the attacks are reported to have been buried.

The villages were attacked two weeks after troops killed over 10 bandits and also seized large herds of cattle they had rustled.

Reacting to the killing of the villagers, President Buhari urged the military to continue going after the terrorists to achieve positive outcomes in the North West and particularly Zamfara State.

Buhari noted that there had been several breaches, especially in view of the recent bandits’ attack on Damri, Sabongarin Damri and Kalahe villages and Maradun, where a number of casualties were recorded.

“We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.

“Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activities of these murderers,” the president said.

Buhari also expressed condolences to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of the state.