Buhari asks IGP to go after those attacking police stations, says shoot-on-sight order still in place

Buhari said this in Lagos on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the handing over of security equipment by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the police command.

The president said he has charged the IGP to rebuild the morale of officers of the Nigeria Police Force following the recent spate of attacks on police officers and police stations.

He said, “I have charged the inspector-general to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on police stations in some parts of the country.

“A nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction. We will act firmly and decisively against any and all persons fomenting or carrying out attacks on our Police Force and other security personnel.

The President also said his order to security agencies to shoot anyone found with AK-47s is still in place.

He emphasised that his primary responsibility was to ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reiterate that my directive to security agencies, to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, remains in place.

“As commander-in-chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country. We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people”, Buhari said.

It would be recalled that in March, the president directed security agencies to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with AK-47s.