On Thursday, January 3, 2019, the president shares via his Twitter, that his team is looking to ensure that a favourable agreement, able to terminate the ongoing walkout by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), is reached.

In his tweet, a video reveals Buhari in the act of shaking hands with members of NANS who wear bright smiles after meeting him.

ASUU has been firm concerning its resolve to continue the strike until the government meets its request demanding more investment in public education.

Dr Deji Omole, the body's chairman at the University of Ibadan's chapter, wants the nation to support its goal to get full participation from the government yet to implement a detail in a 2017 memorandum, requiring it to release N20 billion to cover as revitalisation funds.

"Our demand is sacrosanct to us. The demand is that the Memorandum of Action of 2017 should be implemented and once we see the commitment of government, our leadership will bring it back to us at chapters and we would take it to our congresses and redirect to national leadership of ASUU for necessary action.

"Nigerians should continue to put pressure on the Federal Government to do the needful by investing more in publicly funded education.

"Private education or schools is not an alternative to public schools. And we should all support this struggle to salvage the university system in Nigeria," the ASUU regional chairman tells Punch on Thursday..