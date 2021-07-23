Buhari asks contractors to engage in CSR, says he doesn’t need their cheques

The President said beneficiaries of government patronage should give back to society instead of returning kickbacks to public officers.

President Buhari said this in Daura, Katina State on Friday, July 23, 2021, when he visited the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar.

“I don’t want your cheque. Go and assist our communities instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers.”

“We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities,” the president was quoted to have said.

Speaking on unity, President Buhari said in spite of differences that led to 30 months of civil war, the grace of God had kept Nigeria together as a country.

He said, “We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country. From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into a political crisis. We had a 30 months civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives.

“We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them.”