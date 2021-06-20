Buhari asks Appeal Court President to help his govt fight corruption

Buhari whose presidential campaign was hinged on anti-corruption promises made the call in Jos on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at a thanksgiving mass in honour of Dongban-Mensem over her appointment last year.

This was disclosed in a statement by governor Simon Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham.

The statement reads in part; “President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of Plateau, Ekiti, Rivers, Oyo, Justices of various courts, senior legal luminaries and people from all sectors of the society today (June 19, 2021) converged on St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Rantiya, Jos for the thanksgiving mass in honour of the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to celebrate her appointment.

“President Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, described Justice Monica as a Justice of good character and dexterity who emerged as the head of the second-highest Court in Nigeria by merit.

“He said since her appointment a year ago, she has continued to demonstrate diligence in handling the affairs of the Court of Appeal and strengthening reforms towards the speedy and honest delivery of justice to Nigerians of all backgrounds.

“He charged her to put in her best and raise the bar in the dispensation of justice by assisting Government in fighting corruption, crime and acts inimical to national development.

In the statement, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi described the celebrant as a woman of substance who has a rich pedigree in the Bench and is known to be fearless, uncompromising and intolerant of inducement in the course of discharging her duties.