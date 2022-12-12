ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari arrives Washington DC for US-Africa leaders summit

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived in Washington DC to attend the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

Buhari arrives Washington DC for U.S.-Africa leaders Summit (Peoples Gazette)
Buhari arrives Washington DC for U.S.-Africa leaders Summit (Peoples Gazette)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari arrived at the Joint Base Andrews, Air Force Base, Maryland at about 6.25 pm local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The president was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr Mrs Uzoma Emenike and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Other Nigerian diplomats on the ground to welcome the president were Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija and his counterpart in Atlanta, Amb. Amina Smaila.

Buhari was accompanied by Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governors of Bauchi and Kwara States, respectively, as well as some ministers and other top government officials.

President Buhari will join other African leaders at the High-Level Meeting that will hold between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15 at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden.

“African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said in a statement.

On the first day, Shehu said Buhari would speak on the topic: Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition”, dwelling directly on the ”Just Energy Transition” component.

Shehu further disclosed that the Nigerian leader would also address some of the other sub-themes of the summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF).

The forum will be hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable.

According to him, during the meeting, Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

BREAKING: 3 killed as gunmen bomb INEC headquarters in Imo state

I’ve met Wike 5 times, Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

I’ve met Wike 5 times, Atiku speaks on PDP crisis

It’s an insult for another Northerner to succeed Buhari, Wike subs Atiku

It’s an insult for another Northerner to succeed Buhari, Wike subs Atiku

Buhari arrives Washington DC for US-Africa leaders summit

Buhari arrives Washington DC for US-Africa leaders summit

2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate promises to review ‘forced evictions’

2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate promises to review ‘forced evictions’

Buhari will continue to serve Nigerians until last day in office, says Femi Adesina

Buhari will continue to serve Nigerians until last day in office, says Femi Adesina

Tinubu will take Nigeria to greater heights if elected – Muslim groups

Tinubu will take Nigeria to greater heights if elected – Muslim groups

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Boko Haram/ISWAP members

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Nigeria music star, Oyebanjo Dapo Daniel also known as D'banj [Instagram/IamBangaLee]

D'banj's lawyers respond to funds diversion allegation, caution ICPC