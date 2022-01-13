Buhari arrives Ogun for inauguration of projects

Buhari is also expected to inaugurate other projects including Gateway City Gate Monument Park and Sagamu Interchange.

Other projects are: two housing estates- 527-Unit Low and Medium Housing Scheme at Kobape in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area and the 83-Unit Duplexes at Kings Court Estate, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

Buhari is also scheduled to hold a stakeholders’ meeting at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta to end the visit.

Meanwhile, the ancient city of Abeokuta is wearing a new look as major highways, bridges and other major public institutions and places were beautifully decorated as part of arrangement to add colour to the programme.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the state traffic monitoring and control agency had closed some major roads to traffic.