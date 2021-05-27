RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari approves swapping of Heads of Agencies under Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the swapping of positions by two heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said Mrs Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, the current Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), takes over from Basheer Mohammed as the Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), while Mohammed becomes the new Director General of NAPTIP.

According to the presidential aide, the swapping is in order to realize and sustain government’s abiding desire for effective and efficient service delivery in the two organisations.

The president further directed that the changes should be effected after comprehensive handover notes to successors.

