President Buhari approves steering committee on Petroleum Industry Act

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The committee has 12 months to conclude its assignment.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced implementation of the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), by approving a steering committee to oversee the process.

The steering committee is headed by Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Other members are: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Group Managing Director, NNPC, Executive Chairman, FIRS, representative of the Ministry of Justice, representative of the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Natural Resources Barrister Olufemi Lijadu as External Legal Adviser, while the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, will serve as head of the coordinating secretariat and the implementation working group.

The primary responsibility of the steering committee will be to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA in the course of transition to the petroleum industry envisaged in the reform program, and ensure that the new institutions created have the full capability to deliver on their mandate under the new legislation.

The committee has been given 12 months to conclude its assignment, with periodic updates delivered to the president.

