President Muhammadu Buhari has approved renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Shehu stated that the assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

He said: “The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors, and the President will still decide if they will remain in their current postings.’’

According to presidential aide, the ambassadors whose appointments were renewed are:

Mrs Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia) Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi) Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi) Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno) Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo) Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti) Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna) Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina) Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi) Dr Modupe E. Irele (Lagos) Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun) Sen. Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe)

President Buhari congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.