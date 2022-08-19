Buhari approves redeployment of 9 Perm Secs

According to Ahmed, the affected Permanent Secretaries are as follows:

Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, deployed from Ministry of Aviation to Ministry of Police Affairs; Nebeolisa Anako from Ministry of Power to Budget and National Planning; Mr Temitope Fashedemi from Ministry of Police Affairs to Ministry of power;and Dr Emmanuel Meribole from office of the HOCSF to Ministry of Aviation.

Others are; Dr Adaora Anyanwutaku from Ministry of Information and Culture to Police Service Commission; Mr Aliyu Shehu from Ministry of Finance to Ministry of Women Affairs; Mr Udo Ekanem (new appointment) to Service Policies and Strategies Office in office of HOCSF.

The rest are; Mrs Jafiya Shehu on (new appointment) to Ministry of Information and Culture and Mr Faruk Yabo (new appointment) to Special Duties Office, office of the HOCSF.