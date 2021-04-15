RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari approves reconstitution of governing councils of NABTEB, NSSEC

The Federal Government has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Muhammadu Buhari

Pulse Nigeria

The development was disclosed in a statement by Mr Ben Goong, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education in Abuja on Thursday.

Goong said that the appointments were to provide leadership and guidance to the examination body, reposition entrepreneurship, business and technical subjects in the educational system in response to industry needs.

The council has Prof. Bem Angwe as Chairman and Mr Abbas Hassan, Mr Abdu Ajileye, Mr Umar Mustapha and Prof. James Okoro as members.

The director said that the board had been mandated to aggressively pursue the relevance and acceptance of its examinations, improve its revenue generation and sustain the culture of probity and good corporate governance.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had also approved the constitution of the governing board for the National Senior Secondary Education Commission, (NSSEC).

He said the NSSEC board has Dr Nimota Akanbi as Chairman and Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, Dr Kabir Kabo, Dr Habiba Suleman, Mrs Joan Ogu, Mr Asubiojo Olaoluwa, Mr Adizuie Eluoka, Mrs Rabi Eshak and Mr Fela Bank-Olemoh Eniola as members.

He said that the mandate of the board was to set standards that would ensure effective teaching and learning at the senior secondary school level of our 6-3-3-4 education system.

He said that the board was also to place the commission on a sound footing by facilitating supervision and guidance.

He said that the board had tenure of four years with effect from the date of its inauguration.

