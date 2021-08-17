Mrs Anthonia Ekpa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to Ekpa, the committee chaired by His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad (rtd), the Emir of Lafia, has Mrs Farida Waziri (North-West), Muhammed Ja'afaru (North-West), Alhaji Sale Isa (North-East), Chief Inikio Sam-sele (South-South) as members.

Others are Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (South-East), Yemisi Shyllon (South-West), Dr Abdullahi Onyekan, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretary/Director, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.