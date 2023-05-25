The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Outgoing Buhari approves policy for economic empowerment of Nigerian women

News Agency Of Nigeria

The policy will get Nigerian women into the mainstream of nation-building.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the policy with days left to the end of his administration [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari approved the policy with days left to the end of his administration [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who disclosed this to State House correspondents, on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed the hope that the new policy, called WEE, would help bring about optimal development in the country.

She said, "Yesterday, the Federal Executive Council approved the WEE Policy. The WEE Policy is Women's Economic Empowerment. It is a policy dialogue that we’ve been working on for over one year.

"We’ve traversed all around the country to the 36 states, having dialogues with the private sector, rural dwellers, to find the best way to empower women and get them into the mainstream of nation-building.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You’ll agree with me that women constitute over 50% of the population and the surest way to national development is to involve the total population of the country.

"If 50% of the population is neglected, it means the country cannot develop optimally; it’s like a country walking with one leg."

The minister, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving his nod for the policy to be birthed, noted that it has been a long-time dream to have such a policy in place because of the importance of women in society.

"This has been a dream we’ve been pursuing and finally yesterday, Mr President gave the stamp, it is a legacy that Mr President is leaving behind by approving this Woman Economic Empowerment to help get women into the mainstream of financial plans to ensure that women are carried along in nation building," she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS warns Nigerians not to disrupt Tinubu's presidential inauguration

DSS warns Nigerians not to disrupt Tinubu's presidential inauguration

Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

Outgoing Buhari approves policy for economic empowerment of Nigerian women

Outgoing Buhari approves policy for economic empowerment of Nigerian women

FG approves South African company to publish Nigerian laws

FG approves South African company to publish Nigerian laws

Ambrose Alli University denies increasing tuition fees

Ambrose Alli University denies increasing tuition fees

FG unveils portal to connect retired senior citizens with opportunities

FG unveils portal to connect retired senior citizens with opportunities

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Young police officer detained after attempting to resign

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 13 projects across Lagos as first term ends

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration