news

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate release of N22.68 billion as payment to former workers of Nigeria Airways Limited which was liquidated 15 years ago.

This was disclosed by the new Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, September 24, 2018.

The amount is 50% of the N45.3bn entitlements of the workers who have been agitating for the fund since Nigeria Airways was shut down by the government in 2003.

Details later.