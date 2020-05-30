President Muhammadu Buhari has reconstituted the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The president’s approval was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The new Board was reconstituted following the expiration of the term of the Board members appointed in 2016.

Members of the new Board are Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Attah (North Central), Magnus Abe (South-South), Stephen Dike (South East), and Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The new board will be in place for three years.

However, the statement by Adesina did not state who will serve as the Chairman of the Board.