Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, while briefing State House correspondents after FEC meeting.

The meeting, which lasted over eight hours, was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The first is Belle/Kurdulla to Niger Republic border road in Sokoto; it is in favour of Messrs North Sea limited joint venture with Ceasar Engineering, at N9.57 billion. The 46 kilometres project is to be completed within 24 months.

“The second one is for Kunya to Niger Republic border phase two which is in Jigawa State at the sum N19.76 billion.

“The length of the roads is 50 kilometers and council considered and approved this memorandum on the justification that it is critical to executing our mandate under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and ministerial mandate, to improve infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Magu: 'I insist that Coronavirus is caused by corruption'

“It is also critical for the enablement of business across borders, particularly now that we have taken an affirmative position on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, and the market in that area of the country does a lot of trade across borders,’’ he said.

According to the minister, the roads will be a good boost for business and other activities.