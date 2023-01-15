ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari approves establishment of skill acquisition institute in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of Industrial Equipment and Machinery Development Institute (IEMDI) and Skill Acquisition Institute in Borno.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno governor.
President Muhammadu Buhari with Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno governor.
“I have these glad tidings for you from Mr President. The President has approved the location (Borno) for establishment of the Industrial Equipment and Machinery Development Institute (IEMDI).

“The President also approved the establishment of the Skill Development Institute. These are as a result of your excellent performances,” he said.

He said the IEMDI institute would focus at research, designing, processing, and manufacturing of tools, machines and equipment to fast-track the establishment of cottage industries.

He said that it was also designed to produce spare parts of all equipment to accelerate industrialisation not only in Borno but the entire Northeast.

On skill development institute, Haruna said it would avail opportunities for young persons without formal education to acquire skills to enable them to become self-reliant.

He said that the President further approved skills development training for 100 youths selected across the 27 local government areas of the state, adding that they would be exposed to modern techniques in vulcanising and plumbing.

“At the end of the training, each of the trainees will receive starter pack containing modern kits”.

Responding, Zulum directed for the allocation of 30 hectares of land to facilitate the successful take-off of the Institutes.

“The government of Borno will provide all the necessary support for the establishment of IEMDI and the Skill Acquisition Institute projects.

“I have, therefore, directed 30 hectares of land allocated to NASENI tomorrow (Sunday), and all the necessary documents to be presented in one week,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Buhari approves establishment of skill acquisition institute in Borno

