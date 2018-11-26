Buhari approves enhanced salary structure for Nigerian police force

news

President Buhari has approved an enhanced salary structure Nigerian police force.

This was made known in a post on Twitter on Monday, November 26, 2018, via the handle, @NGRPresident.

Speaking on the new development, the President assured the police force of his administration’s commitment to their welfare.

Buhari said this while speaking with members of the Nigeria Police Service Commission and top officers of the Nigeria Police Force at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, according to The Nation.

The President, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu said the government and citizens will be more confident if the police force carries out its duties efficiently.

“From Taraba to Sokoto, to the South-South, people don’t feel secure until they see the military. I am pleased to make the increase in salary and allowances in the hope that it will increase the performance index of the police and strengthen Nigeria’s internal security system.

“The military should be reserved for higher tasks. The police should be able to cope well with the challenges of armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom and such crimes. In every town and village, there is the presence of the police.

“From all these places, they should be able to forward first class intelligence to you on which to act.

“There is a need to amplify the question of more men of the police, especially given the condition we are in – emergency in the North-East, pervasive insecurity and abduction for ransom and banditry in many parts of the country.

“I congratulate you on the success you recorded against criminals taxing people and stopping them from their farms. We are expecting more from you,” he added.

In his remark, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris also assured the President of the readiness of his men to ensure that the 2019 elections are free and fair.