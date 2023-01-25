ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari approves constitution of 3 boards in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of three boards in the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Buhari
Buhari

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, in a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The constituted boards under her supervision are the FCT Universal Basic Education, FCT Area Council Service Commission, and FCT Primary Health Care Board respectively.

Aliyu said that a letter from the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, revealed that the approval was sequel to a request she made in a letter dated Dec. 21, 2022.

She said that the 14-member appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board are Prof. Abdullahi Mohammed as the Chairman, Dr Sule Alhassan, Secretary.

Members of the board are Murtala Karshi, Mohammed Loko, Adaji Usman, Hassan Mohammed and Binta Mayana.

Others are Aisha Baiye, Dapo Olutekunbi, Suleiman Ango, Hamidu Sarki, Hafsat Ismail, Adamu Galadima and Ndatsu Mohammed.

Aliyu also listed members appointed to manage the affairs of FCT Area Council Service Commission as Audi Shekwolo, Chairman, Musa Loko, Administrative Secretary, Usman Yahaya, Permanent Member 1, Prince Suleiman Abubakar, Permanent Member 2.

Others are Yuda Azana, member, Rakiya Ibrahim, Mrs Nike Abubakar, Malam Rajab Yabagi, Aisha Adamu, Abdullahi Galadima and Alhaji Shuaibu Umar.

Aliyu said the 12-member appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Primary Health Care Board are Sen. Usman Wowo, Chairman, Dr Isah Vatsa, Secretary, Mrs Sarauniya Erondu, Resident member, Amina Idris, representative of FCDA Director.

Others are representative of Area Council Services Secretariat Director, Chairman of ALGON FCT Chapter, Director of FCT Treasury.

Other representatives are General Manager FCT Health Management Board, Executive Secretary FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Chairman NMSA FCT branch and Chairman JOHESU, FCT branch.

Aliyu said that the boards would be inaugurated soon as the appointees were expected to facilitate the administrative process in the FCT Universal Basic Education, FCT Area Council Service Commission, and FCT Primary Health Care Board.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Endorse Peter Obi or face defeat – Ozigbo tells Atiku, Tinubu

Endorse Peter Obi or face defeat – Ozigbo tells Atiku, Tinubu

Peter Obi: Siamese twins of bad governance – Ezekwesili shades Atiku, Tinubu

Peter Obi: Siamese twins of bad governance – Ezekwesili shades Atiku, Tinubu

APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide over alleged anti-party activities

APC expels Buhari’s ex-aide over alleged anti-party activities

Gombe rakes in N13bn revenue in 2022

Gombe rakes in N13bn revenue in 2022

Buhari approves constitution of 3 boards in FCT

Buhari approves constitution of 3 boards in FCT

Why third force parties struggle in Nigerian elections

Why third force parties struggle in Nigerian elections

Constitution Review: Senate okays 35 amendments

Constitution Review: Senate okays 35 amendments

Emefiele believes naira redesign has somehow reduced kidnapping

Emefiele believes naira redesign has somehow reduced kidnapping

Gombe residents laud CBN over currency swap

Gombe residents laud CBN over currency swap

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers