Mrs Rhoda Iliya, Assistant Director Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Iliya, the board will be headed by Mr Austin Enajemo-Isire, a Chartered Accountant, professional Insurance Executive and Banker with Mrs Ijeoma Okoronkwo as Secretary.

“The names of other board members include Mr Olawale, Osuolale Timothy, Dr Mohammed Yinusa, Mr Waheed Adeyanju, Mr Ibrahim Khaleel, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Mrs Dutse Aminu,“ she said.

She also said others members are Mr Jasper Azutalam, Executive Director, Finance, Mr Tijani Suleiman, Executive Admin, Mrs Kemi Nelson, Executive Director, Operations and Mr Ade Bayo Somefun, Managing Director & Chief Executive.

She said the board would be inaugurated on Thursday April 18, by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, in the Minister’s Conference Room, at 11: 00am.

She also said that President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Comrade Ovie Kokori as the Chairman of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State.

She added that the appointment is with immediate effect.