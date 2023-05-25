The sports category has moved to a new website.
Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appointment was effective from May 21, 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29, 2023 after eight years [Facebook/Buhari Sallau]

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Muhammad Wada, Deputy Registrar, Public Relations of the institution on Wednesday.

According to him, a letter of appointment was signed and presented by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, adding that the appointment was effective from May 21, 2023.

He added that Usman would take over the affairs of the institution from Sanusi Gumau, whose tenure in office expired.

Wada also said that the new rector was elected member of the polytechnic's Governing Council in 2017 to represent the academic board before his appointment as deputy rector of the polytechnic in 2018 and held the position until 2022.

"A scholar and teacher par excellence, Usman has been mentioned in many local and international scholarly journals, and attended a handful of short courses and workshops.

"The rector has also attended many academic conferences where he presented papers within and outside Nigeria.

"Married and blessed with four children, the new rector of this Polytechnic is a member of the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

