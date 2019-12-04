President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new permanent secretariats in the Federal Civil Service.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

In the statement, the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan, said the swearing–in and assignment of portfolios of the nine permanent secretaries would be announced in due course.

According to Punch, the new permanent secretaries are Musa Hassan from Borno State; Ahmed Aliyu from Niger State; Olushola Idowu from Ogun State; Andrew Adejoh representing the North–Central zone; Umar Tijjani representing the North–East zone; Nasir Gwarzo from the North–West zone; Nebeolisa Anako representing the South–East zone; Fashedemi Peter representing the South–West zone; and Evelyn Ngige from the South–South zone of Nigeria.

It was gathered that the new permanent secretaries were picked from the 48 directors who attended the oral interview which held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.