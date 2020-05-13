Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this known on Tuesday in Abuja, in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information, office of the SGF.

According to Mustapha, Ikonne’s appointment will take effect from June 1, for initial period of five years.

“Before now, Ikonne held several responsibilities in Abia State to include Commissioner for Lands between 2007 and 2008, as well as Commissioner for Works and Transport from 2008 to 2009,” he stated.

The SGF said that the president had congratulated Ikonne on the appointment and urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.