Breaking news:
Buhari appoints Oluwatoyin Madein as substantive AGF

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Oluwatoyin Madein. [NAN]
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this know on Friday in Abuja in a statement by Mohammed Ahmed, Director Communication in her office.

Yemi-Esan said the appointment is with effective from Thursday May 18, adding that the new appointee is to resume immediately.

