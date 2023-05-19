Buhari appoints Oluwatoyin Madein as substantive AGF
Yemi-Esan said the appointment is with effective from Thursday May 18, adding that the new appointee is to resume immediately.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this know on Friday in Abuja in a statement by Mohammed Ahmed, Director Communication in her office.
