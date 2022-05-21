RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints new Statistician-General for NBS

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mr Semiu Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with immediate effect.

President Muhammadu Buhari approves appointment of Semiu Adeniran as the Statistician-General of the Federation. [Presidency]
This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo, on Friday in Abuja.

According to Ojeifo, the appointment follows the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, on April 13.

Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics.

He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience, garnered from various local and international institutions.

Until his appointment, Adeniran was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the NBS.

