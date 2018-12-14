Pulse.ng logo
Buhari appoints new Environment Minister after Jibrin's resignation

Hassan finally assumes a role he was widely-expected to when he was first appointed earlier this year.

  • Published:
Buhari appoints new Environment Minister after Jibrin's exit play President Muhammadu Buhari (Facebook/Lauretta Onochie)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Suleiman Hassan as the new Environment Minister following Ibrahim Jibrin's resignation as the Minister of State for Environment.

Jibrin tendered his resignation letter to President Buhari on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, days after he was turbaned as the new Emir of Nasarawa.

His exit left a vacuum in the Ministry of Environment as President Buhari failed to replace Amina Mohammed who resigned as the Minister of Environment in 2017 to take up the job of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Suleiman Hassan play Suleiman Hassan (Independent Newspapers Nigeria)

 

Hassan was sworn in as the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing in July 2018 even though many had expected that he would be a direct replacement for Mohammed.

His new appointment was announced by President Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, December 13.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

