Buhari appoints Nasiru Ila as SSA, National Assembly Matters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Nasiru Ila as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Nasiru Baballe-Ila (DailyNigerian)
Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide confirmed this development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ila, a product of Victory College, Alexandria and West London College, United Kingdom, was a successful businessman with interests in haulage, ginnery and tannery before his foray into politics.

In 2011 and 2015, he was voted into the lower chamber of the National Assembly as a member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano.

According to the presidential aide, the Chartered member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, (ANAN), replaces Umar El-Yakub who has been appointed Minister by the president.

