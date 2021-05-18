Buhari appoints Issa Aremu as Director NILS, Fikpo as DG NDE
The appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18, 2021.
Garba Shehu, the President's spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.
Aremu has been a notable trade unionist who has risen through the ranks in the trade union hierarchy in Nigeria.
The presidential aide also revealed that the president approved the appointment of Abubakar Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).
Before his appointment, Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.
