Buhari appoints Issa Aremu as Director NILS, Fikpo as DG NDE

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18, 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of prominent labour activist, Issa Aremu, as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Garba Shehu, the President's spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Aremu has been a notable trade unionist who has risen through the ranks in the trade union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The presidential aide also revealed that the president approved the appointment of Abubakar Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

He said the appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18, 2021.

